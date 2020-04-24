HSBC Increases Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 590

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price target lifted by research analysts at HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 590 ($7.76) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Bodycote from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Bodycote to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.47) price target (down from GBX 800 ($10.52)) on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bodycote to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bodycote to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 711.07 ($9.35).

LON BOY opened at GBX 567.40 ($7.46) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 570.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 774.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bodycote has a 1-year low of GBX 378.40 ($4.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 975 ($12.83).

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

