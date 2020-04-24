Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 620 by Analysts at Barclays

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 620 ($8.16) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bodycote to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Bodycote from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bodycote to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 711.07 ($9.35).

Shares of BOY stock opened at GBX 567.40 ($7.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 378.40 ($4.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 570.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 774.62.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

