G4S (LON:GFS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 120 at Barclays

G4S (LON:GFS) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.99% from the stock’s current price.

GFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of G4S to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of G4S to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of G4S from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 165 ($2.17).

G4S stock opened at GBX 85.72 ($1.13) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 177.71. G4S has a 1-year low of GBX 69.92 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 233.40 ($3.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 974.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53.

In related news, insider Ashley Almanza sold 71,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.28), for a total transaction of £69,107.65 ($90,907.20). Also, insider Tim Weller acquired 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £90,100 ($118,521.44).

About G4S

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

