Royal Bank of Canada Trims National Express Group (LON:NEX) Target Price to GBX 350

National Express Group (LON:NEX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Express Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 436.25 ($5.74).

Get National Express Group alerts:

LON NEX opened at GBX 222.76 ($2.93) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 8.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 234.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 397.17. National Express Group has a 1 year low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 485 ($6.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.22, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In other National Express Group news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 45,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.72), for a total value of £164,508.16 ($216,401.16).

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.