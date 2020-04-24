Rotork (LON:ROR) PT Lowered to GBX 225

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.42% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROR. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective (down previously from GBX 320 ($4.21)) on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 274.55 ($3.61).
LON ROR opened at GBX 235.40 ($3.10) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 237.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 297.86. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
Rotork Company Profile
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.
