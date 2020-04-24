Rotork (LON:ROR) PT Lowered to GBX 225

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROR. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective (down previously from GBX 320 ($4.21)) on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 274.55 ($3.61).

LON ROR opened at GBX 235.40 ($3.10) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 237.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 297.86. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of GBX 13 ($0.17). Equities analysts expect that Rotork will post 1364.9998744 earnings per share for the current year.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

