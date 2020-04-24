Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Price Target Increased to GBX 355 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 355 ($4.67) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BOO. Citigroup increased their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boohoo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 337.14 ($4.43).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 316.55 ($4.16) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 211.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 273.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62. Boohoo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 314.05 ($4.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.