Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) PT Raised to GBX 260

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 337.14 ($4.43).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

BOO opened at GBX 316.55 ($4.16) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 73.62. Boohoo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 314.05 ($4.13). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 211.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 273.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.