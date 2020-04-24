Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,860 by Analysts at HSBC

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at HSBC from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

FEVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,210 ($15.92) to GBX 1,180 ($15.52) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,118.75 ($27.87).

LON FEVR opened at GBX 1,642.50 ($21.61) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,182.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,695.49. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 888.40 ($11.69) and a one year high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28).

In related news, insider William (Bill) Ronald purchased 7,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,390 ($18.28) per share, for a total transaction of £100,483.10 ($132,179.82).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

