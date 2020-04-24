Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 1,366 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.60. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $63.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

