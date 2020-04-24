Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 13,050 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 50.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,052,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,248 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 599.4% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 819,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,925,000 after purchasing an additional 702,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,065,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,053,000 after purchasing an additional 594,333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,877,000 after purchasing an additional 472,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 451,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 393,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $35.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

