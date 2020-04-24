Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 121.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,911 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 632,347 shares of company stock valued at $56,985,748. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.29.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

