Jackpot Digital (CVE:JP) Shares Down 100%

Shares of Jackpot Digital Inc (CVE:JP) traded down 100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 9,585 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 181,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$273,073.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.59.

About Jackpot Digital (CVE:JP)

Jackpot Digital Inc develops and provides electronic table games. The company offers multi-player gaming products, such as poker and casino games. It also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games. The company's iGaming platform offers remote gaming systems, including poker platform that offers poker games, such as Fixed Limit, Pot Limit, and No-Limit Texas Hold'em, as well as Fast Fold and Chinese Poker; casino table games comprising blackjack, baccarat, American roulette, and European roulette for touch-based devices; 16 slot machine games with 5-reels, and 20-paylines, and free spins; and JSON-based API.

