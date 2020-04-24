Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Issued By Piper Sandler

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of SFBS opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.10 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 49.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Mckinney purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $40,905.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,753.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder acquired 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $149,729.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,291.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

