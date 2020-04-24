Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Shares Down 2.6%

Ethernity Networks Ltd (LON:ENET)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.04 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), 23,990 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 million and a PE ratio of -5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.54.

About Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET)

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets worldwide. It develops and delivers network processing technology solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

