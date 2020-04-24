Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.59, 19,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 32,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $149.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.90 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. Research analysts forecast that Charah Solutions Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 9,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charah Solutions by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

