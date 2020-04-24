Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Trading Down 1.7%

Cannabix Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) shares traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29, 87,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 301,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cannabix Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the work place in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

