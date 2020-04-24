Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Stock Price Down 1%

Lithium Chile Inc (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.08, 27,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average session volume of 13,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

Lithium Chile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF)

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 15 projects comprising 148,100 hectares on Li-rich Salars in Chile. The company was formerly known as Kairos Capital Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Chile Inc in December 2017.

