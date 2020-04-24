iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Trading Down 0.1%

Apr 24th, 2020

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.25 and last traded at $36.53, approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.33% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

