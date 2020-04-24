Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.39). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

RF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

Regions Financial stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 212,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 25,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

