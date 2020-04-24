American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Down 0.2%

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) was down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.13 and last traded at $41.13, approximately 8,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 16,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGRO. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 92,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 47,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,536 shares during the period.

