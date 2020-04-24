Cynata Therapeutics (ASX:CYP) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Cynata Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CYP)’s share price was up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.70 ($0.50) and last traded at A$0.70 ($0.50), approximately 152,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.66 ($0.47).

The stock has a market cap of $72.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.09.

About Cynata Therapeutics (ASX:CYP)

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand name for human therapeutic use in Australia. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cynata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cynata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.