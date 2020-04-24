Spectra (CVE:SSA) Trading Down 100%

Spectra Inc. (CVE:SSA)’s stock price traded down 100% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 318,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 229% from the average session volume of 96,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$261,584.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and a P/E ratio of 5.83.

About Spectra (CVE:SSA)

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.