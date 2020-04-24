Newgioco Group (OTCMKTS:NWGI) Trading 12.9% Higher

Newgioco Group Inc (OTCMKTS:NWGI)’s stock price traded up 12.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.95, 17,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 10,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.

About Newgioco Group (OTCMKTS:NWGI)

Newgioco Group, Inc, a vertically integrated leisure betting technology company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional casino games, live casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and owns and operates innovative betting platform software that provides a suite of online and offline leisure gaming services.

