GRUMA (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Trading 1.8% Higher

GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70, 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 36,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GRUMA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn and wheat flour tortillas; tortilla chips; flatbreads, including pita, naan, chapati, pizza bases, and piadina; hearts of palm; rice; wraps, corn and potato chips, and hearts of palm; and breakfast cereals and polenta.

