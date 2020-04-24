Piper Sandler Comments on Charles Schwab Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Charles Schwab by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 5,530 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,434.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,673 shares of company stock worth $27,750,760. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.