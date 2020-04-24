Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) Shares Down 9.1%

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) shares fell 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.02, 5,865,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 4,714,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Hypertension Diagnostics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HDII)

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease.

