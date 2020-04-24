SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.33 and last traded at $55.77, 3,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 3,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.63.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF stock. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares during the period. SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 62.15% of SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

