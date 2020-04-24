SPDR Solactive Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:ZDEU) Shares Down 0.9%

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

SPDR Solactive Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:ZDEU) traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.30 and last traded at $45.38, 2,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Solactive Germany ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Solactive Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:ZDEU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.42% of SPDR Solactive Germany ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

