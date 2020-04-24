Agriterra (LON:AGTA) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Agriterra Ltd (LON:AGTA) shares rose 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.09), approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.58.

About Agriterra (LON:AGTA)

Agriterra Limited invests in, develops, and operates agricultural and related civil engineering projects in Africa. The company operates through Grain and Beef segments. It produces and exports beef; and processes and sells maize flour under the DECA brand. The company also operates an abattoir at Chimoio and various retail units across Mozambique.

