Joyce (ASX:JYC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.93 ($0.66) and last traded at A$0.93 ($0.66), 7,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.92 ($0.65).

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$1.21 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 million and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Get Joyce alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Joyce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Joyce Corporation Ltd retails kitchen and wardrobe products in Australia. It owns five Bedshed retail stores, as well as franchise Bedshed retail bedding stores. The company also operates kitchen and wardrobe supply and installation stores under the Kitchen Connection and Wallspan brand name. In addition, the company is involved in online auction and valuers business.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Joyce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joyce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.