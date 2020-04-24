Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Issued By Wedbush

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of RF stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 99,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

