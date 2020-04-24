Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX) Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.39, approximately 36,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 34,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.