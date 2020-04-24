Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

SBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

NYSE SBH opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 951.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth $91,000.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $61,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $313,130.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster purchased 4,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,070.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,150 shares of company stock worth $357,508. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.