EQ (CVE:EQ) Shares Down 3.7%

EQ Inc (CVE:EQ) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.04, 48,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 51,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.92.

About EQ (CVE:EQ)

EQ Inc, a digital marketing agency, provides mobile, Web, social, and video advertising solutions that enable advertisers to target their intended audience. The company's platform uses a proprietary data-analytics system that develops algorithms to interact with advertising exchanges to bid on and purchase individual advertising impressions that are targeted to a specific individual or audience.

