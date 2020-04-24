Beston Global Food (ASX:BFC) Shares Down 5.7%

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Beston Global Food Company Ltd (ASX:BFC)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), approximately 101,135 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71.

In related news, insider Roger Sexton acquired 1,046,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$89,999.95 ($63,829.75).

About Beston Global Food (ASX:BFC)

Beston Global Food Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Dairy, Seafood, Health, and Meat. The company owns dairy farms that offer milk, cheese, and other dairy related products; harvests, processes, packages, and distributes live, chilled, and frozen seafood; and produces and processes meat products.

