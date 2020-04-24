Esstra Industries (CVE:ESS) Trading Down 100%

Shares of Esstra Industries Inc (CVE:ESS) fell 100% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$548,165.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of $938,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -14.29.

About Esstra Industries (CVE:ESS)

Esstra Industries Inc invests in marketable securities in Canada. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Edmonton, Canada.

