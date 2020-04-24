Hrzn Chn Hg Dv Yld Inx Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HCN) Trading Up 0.7%

Hrzn Chn Hg Dv Yld Inx Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HCN) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$20.74 and last traded at C$20.70, approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.65.

