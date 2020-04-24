Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Short Interest Down 7.1% in March

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 2,453,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 786,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VSTO stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $550.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $10.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $424.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,673,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 71,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 73,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,319,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,278,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 354,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 28,992 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

