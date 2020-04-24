Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Shares Up 17.4%

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN)’s stock price shot up 17.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 62,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 89,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09.

Goldcliff Resource Company Profile (CVE:GCN)

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds 40% joint venture interest in the Pine Grove project covering an area of approximately 4,586 acres located in Lyon County, Nevada.

