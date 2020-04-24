Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Simplybiz Group PLC (LON:SBIZ)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.30), approximately 9,714 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.41).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simplybiz Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 162.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 208.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.37 million and a P/E ratio of 19.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Simplybiz Group’s previous dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Simplybiz Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.67%.

In related news, insider Gareth Richard Hague purchased 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £100,029.50 ($131,583.14).

About Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ)

The SimplyBiz Group Limited provides regulatory and business support services to professionals operating within the financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Intermediary Services and Distribution Channels. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFSs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized consumer credit brokers.

