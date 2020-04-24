Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Issued By William Blair

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

NYSE SHAK opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 1.56. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $105.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $229,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

