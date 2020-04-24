Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) traded down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $105.75 and last traded at $105.75, 135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.03.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.81.

About Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

