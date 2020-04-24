Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) Shares Down 1.5%

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $24.98, approximately 6,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 22,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF stock. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 43.39% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

