iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJPB) Shares Up 2.4%

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJPB)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.27 and last traded at $58.27, 243 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60.

