WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:WCHN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:WCHN)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.46 and last traded at $27.46, approximately 5,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:WCHN) by 131.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.91% of WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

