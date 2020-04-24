Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI) Trading Up 3.9%

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI) shares were up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.68, approximately 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98.

