Research Analysts Set Expectations for Victory Capital Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. William Blair also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $218.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 15.10%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Victory Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

VCTR opened at $15.01 on Thursday. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $947.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 120,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 39,120 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 698.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 528,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after buying an additional 462,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 108,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

