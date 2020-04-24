Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trip.com Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

TCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.80 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.80 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.15.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

