VelocityShares Daily 4X Long JPY vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UJPY) Trading Up 0.4%

VelocityShares Daily 4X Long JPY vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UJPY)’s stock price were up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.18, approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4X Long JPY vs. USD Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4X Long JPY vs. USD Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.