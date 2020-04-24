VelocityShares Daily 4X Long JPY vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UJPY) Trading Up 0.4%

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

VelocityShares Daily 4X Long JPY vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UJPY)’s stock price were up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.18, approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28.

