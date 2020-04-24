State Street Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for State Street in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

NYSE:STT opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24. State Street has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after buying an additional 484,788 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

